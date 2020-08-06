UPND MPS CRY OVER CONTINUED LOSSES

A voice note has gone viral from a UPND blog that UPND will lose 2021 elections to the PF with MPs complaining that both HH and Steven Katuka have failed the party.

The voice note highlights that UPND MPs are happy with the poor performance of their party.

They complain that UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka does not even visit North Western Province which is his place of origin.

The voice also states that Mr. Hichilema is out of his mind to down play the by election losses to PF because he has no plan for Western Province which he does not visit.

The speakers say grassroots are not satisfied with the UPND because even Getrude Imbwae former MP for Luena and Deputy Secretary General does not visit Western Province.

They say UPND National Youth Chairman Likando Mufalali was recently beaten because he was sold out by Kaliye Mandandi who lost on UPND in Sioma due to double standards.

They have taken a swipe at Senanga MP Mukumbuta Mulowa and Nalikwanda MP Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa accusing them of working with the ruling party to finish UPND in Western Province.

They say PF will work hard in wards that the ruling party won in Western Province in order to scoop them in 2021.