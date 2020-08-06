UPND IS FINISHED BECAUSE OF NO INTRA- PARTY DEMOCRACY

By Col. Hamwiinde Munamunungu(Rtd)

I have seen a lot of concern on the conduct of most UPND members especially their leaders who think that the 2021 General Elections are already open to be in favor of their Party. That is a fallacy and dangerous and must not be entertained at such a time.

Everyday it’s HH and nobody else, everyone else seems to be in hibernation at this critical hour when it’s most necessary to draw battle lines. Occasional token and distant voices come from leaders like, Mutale Nalumango, Percy Chanda, Garry Nkombo, Jack Mwiimbu, Conellius Mweetwa, Patrick Mucheleka and Gilbert Liswaniso. This is too little and may very soon come too late.

Where are the members of the equivalent of the Politburo, the National Management Committee? Why so quite and yet occupying important political offices which must be the engine that drives the Party? Is it because all were just appointed and not elected by popular vote? Isn’t this wake up call to the intraparty electorates who must take charge of the course of the ship?

I was surprised to hear that Gabriel Namulambe was a member of the National Management Committee and yet never heard of his voice except upon resignation. I suspect we have a lot of Namulambes who will only be heard upon resignation or retirement.