UPND through Media Director Ruth Dante has accused Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II as a tool being used to divide the nation.

The Chitimukulu has revealed that he is aware of the plans by UPND to dethrone him in case they rule adding that he will work hard to prevent this from happening.

In an unapologetic statement to the media, Ms. Dante says her party will have a candidate face to face discussion with Mwine Lubemba to stop him from being used a tool.

“We wish to appeal to His Royal Highness not to allow himself to become a tool of people with ulterior motives meant simply to divide our people,” she said.