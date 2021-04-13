UPND ADOPTION PROCESS IS FULL OF VIOLENCE AND CORRUPTION

UPND Nchanga constituency chairman in Chingola, Reuben Sitali 60, has been assaulted by suspected fellow party members following a mis-understanding during the adoption process.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement today that police have arrested nine suspects in connection with the matter.

“Sitali of house number 23, Ntanda street Kabundi East sustained general body injuries,’’ Mr Chushi said.

He said the suspects used fists to inflict injuries after a mis-understanding amongst themselves during their adoption process.

Mr Chushi identified those arrested as Mathew Shamanga 69, Felix Namela , Peter Bwalya 29, Jonathan Mwansa 23, Hope Kakoma 22, Dalius Chisunga 28, Anthony Vintula 19, Innocent Mupeta 25 and Phencel Mateyo 35.

He said the nine are charged with an offence of assault and will appear in court soon.