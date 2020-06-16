The United Party for National Development (UPND) has accused Justice Minister Given Lubinda of misleading the public on its changes to constitutional amendment bill number 10, publishing the proposed legislation with amendments that had not been ratified in parliament.

The UPND’s Legal Affairs Chairman Jack Mwiimbu said it was “illegal, misleading and unprocedural for Government to Gazette Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 without following the laid down processes and procedure”.

The statement comes after Mr Lubinda announced that Bill 10 had been published in the Government Gazette over the weekend but had removed potentially contentious clauses in the bill without following proper parliamentary procedure or debate.

Mr Mwiimbu accused the justice minister of undermining the guidelines laid out in Zambia’s constitution which stipulate all changes to proposed legislation must be debated in the National Assembly.

He called on Zambians to treat the recent changes with the contempt they deserved, adding that his party’s position not to support Bill 10 remained unchanged.