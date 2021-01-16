Ugandan account suspension by FB, cleansing of social media is needed in Zambia too – declares UNZA Don

A University of Zambia (UNZA) Researcher and Media Consultant has stated that the move by Facebook to take down several accounts apparently linked with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is a welcome one, and needs to be implemented in Zambia too.

Below is the is full statement:

The accounts taken down were being used to influence public opinion ahead of Presidential elections this week. It will be *foolhardy to think that in any country only the supporters of a ruling party are involved in such activities*.

In Zambia, the opposition is much more active on social media, especially, Facebook, much more than the ruling party. There are several Facebook pages supporting UPND and Hakainde Hichilema. They are used mainly to spread hatred and violence against ruling party and government. We saw how Hakainde Hichilema and his party use Facebook to create violence and anarchy, when thousands of UPND cadre gathered at police headquarters at Lusaka.

It was a classical example for taking down all the Facebook accounts linked with UPND and Hakainde Hichilema. In Zambia, it is not just individuals or supporters of Hakainde Hichilema who are using Facebook for spreading violence.

There are several media houses actively involved in peddling fake news. Some of them are based out of Zambia and are inciting youths here for violence and all possible illegal activities. While some of the media houses that are the epitome of self proclaimed investigative journalism were around for few years, some have cropped up just ahead of general elections scheduled in August 2021.

They are blatantly spreading fake news that suits Hakainde Hichilema and UPND. Facebook accounts linked with these media houses, UPND and Hakainde Hichilema should summarily be suspended.

This will send out a strong message to miscreants in Zambia too. The social media giant Facebook needs to give a serious thought to the violence mongering by Hakainde Hichilema and UPND using their platform, potentially damaging democracy.