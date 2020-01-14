A Ugandan Imam has been suspended for getting married to a fellow man.

According to Daily Monitor, a Ugandan online news outlet, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District tied the knot with his ‘wife’ Ms Swabullah Nabukeera two weeks ago after they met in the same mosque.

However, the couple which had not had any sexual intercourse before marriage also spent two weeks of their marriage, without enjoying conjugal rights as the “bride” claimed she was in her menstruation periods.

Mr Mutumba said after his wife claimed to be in her menses, he became patient and waited for her to get better.

However, Nabukeera’s luck ran out after Mr Mutumba’s neighbour claimed that his newly wedded wife had jumped over a wall and stole their television set and clothes.

Mr Mutumba rents a two-roomed house where they had been staying with Nabukeera.

However, the wall that separates the two rental rooms did not reach the iron sheets.

The neighbor reported the case at Kayunga Police Station before detectives were dispatched to arrest Ms Nabukeera.

“It was when he was been searched by a female officer that the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink that they were breasts. On further search, we discovered that the suspect had male genitals,” said Mugera.

During interrogations, Nabukeera revealed that his real name is Richard Tumushabe and that he duped Mutumba so as to get his money. He was charged with impersonation, theft and obtaining goods by false pretence.

Nuuru Nabukeera, Tumushabe’s alleged aunt, was also arrested and admitted that Mutumba had paid dowry including two goats, two bags of sugar, a carton of salt and a Koran.

