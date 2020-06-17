The Patriotic Front Kabwe Central Member of Parliament and Deputy Chief Whip is on point in helping the 2021 UPND losing candidate Mr. Hakainde Hichilema understand that politics of deception can never win him any election. Why is Mr. Hichilema telling his followers that Tutwa is standing on the UPND ticket next year when even our cat at home knows that Tutwa’s loyalty is to the pro-poor Patriotic Front party?

I have always told my online friends that the best person to have known the crookedness of the man in the name of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is our late President, His Excellency Mr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, MHSRIP. In his book, he cautioned Zambians over the slippery character of the man, saying: “The problem Mr. Hichilema is having now is the fact that he wants to cheat, to mislead, to show that he is what he is not. His understanding of politics is that it doesn’t matter; you can cheat, provided you get your goals!”

Tutwa Ngulube is Mr. Kabwe Central whose loyalty is to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his PF led government. I am not a great fan of Tutwa but I took great interest in this story because I love to expose the lies of Mr. Hichilema. This is a man who sold Livingstone Intercontinental Hotel for $5m when the highest bid was $20m and yet he claims to be against corruption. In the same manner I challenged Hon. Kampyongo, I have on several times challenged this man to explain his innocence over this transaction but he has remained mute.

As a country, there is an urgent need to shift from people based blind loyalty type of politics to issue based politics, what I refer to as politics of development. The current political system has failed us in that it has led us towards the pull him down syndrome. We don’t want to acknowledge anything positive about those in power because more often than not, we lack the ability to discuss solutions to the various challenges people are faced with. Let’s always bear in mind that noone can change any govt by fighting it but by coming up with an alternative development agenda that should render the existing one obsolete.

Consequently, Mr. Hichilema must realise that being a Bally on Facebook cannot match being Tutwa Ngulube on the streets of Kabwe Central. Only his blind followers will pay attention to his political rhetoric of tribal emancipation. Zambia deserves better. And as such, allow me to say Tutwa is right, the UPND and its leadership must focus on discussing issues that affect an ordinary child in rural Zambia and not mere politics of power. Let the party discuss, for instance, the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 instead of being cowards walking out of Parliament. Let’s hear from the party why it’s against the Bill at an intellectual level away from politics of deception.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

