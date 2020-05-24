THREE Chinese nationals have allegedly been murdered by their workers after a dispute today in Makeni. The Warehouse was also set on fire.

And Zambia Police Spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo has told Mwebantu that police recieved a report of Aggravated Robbery and Murder which occurred today 24th May, 2020 at around 12:00 hours in Makeni.

She said initially, a report of fire incident was recieved from a member of the public to the effect that Warehouses belonging to Chinese Nationals were on fire.

“Police rushed to the scene together with the Fire Brigade and whilst there, it was discovered that owners of the warehouses were not at the scene of fire and a further inquiry led to a search of their houses located behind the warehouses. Police spotted blood stains on the floor right from the entrance and a machete with blood stains was also found inside the house on the floor near the bed.” she said.

She added that with the help of members of the public, one suspect whose name we have withheld aged 22 of Garden House area was apprehended.

“A burnt body of a female Chinese national namely Hu New Cao aged 52 has been retrieved from the inferno. A search for other two remaining Chinese Nationals has continued . A Docket has been opened and one arrest has been made. Investigations have continued.” she said.