THREATS TO DISMISS ALLEGED PF CIVIL SERVANTS DIVISIVE

By: Marvin Chanda Mberi

We wish to condemn the threats by six time loosing Presidential candidate and also UPND life president Hakahinde Sammy Hichilema who has indicated his desire to dismiss PF sympathizers from the civil service.

Firstly, it is the civic duty of every citizen to participate in political and public affairs of Zambia and affiliation to political parties is one of the reliable ways one is guaranteed to make political impact.

In the same vein, affiliation with PF is not an offence, it is a democratic right in as much as it is to belong to UPND. Therefore only people who have never won elections can take offence against people who exercise their freedom to associate themselves with PF.

Speaking for myself, when PF was in opposition, my late mother was an active PF member while she was in the civil service. She held a party position at ward level but the government of the day at a time did not harrass her.

We also wish to remind Mr Hichilema that there are top civil servants who are known to be UPND supporters but President Lungu has not exercised his prerogative to terminate their contracts. Mr Hichilema should emulate the whole inclusive leadership approach of President Lungu’s government.

It is also wrong to assume that PF supporters do not deserve to serve in government or work for parastatals. We do not need to agree with HH for us to have the opportunity to serve our country.

The statement has unequivocally blacklisted all suitably qualified PF sympathizers to serve their country in the unlikely event UPND formed government.

The careless remarks by HH are therefore unfortunate and explains why he will never be President in this country. Serving the nation should not be preserve of the HH praise singers.

We wish to categorically disagree with the route that HH is taking, it is unrewarding. Zambia is a multiparty participatory democracy and no one should be threaten to be excluded from serving their nation on the basis of affiliations to PF.