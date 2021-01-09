There Was No Flopped Presidential Rally In Mufulira, Read And Get It Right!

By Alexander Nkosi

INTRODUCTION

I’m one person who openly criticises PF and government if I see something is not going right. If I see a flop, I would call it a flop, simple as that. Did the rally in Mufulira flop? No! There was no planned rally at Shinde stadium, it is all propaganda and in this article, I will explain where this is coming from.

WHAT IS THE THOUGHT PATTERN OF THOSE ALLEGING A FLOPPED RALLY?

Here is the thought pattern of those alleging there was a flopped Presidential rally: The party communicated to structures in Mufulira that the President is coming. Then they tried to mobilise but failed because there is a wind of change. Without getting information on what is happening at Shinde, the President flew to the stadium in a chopper only to find a few people, mostly kids with a few adults. He got disappointed and left the stadium after a few minutes. People are very upset with PF and they did not turn up for the rally. This is a big sign that change is coming in August. What a simplistic and emotional way of analysing politics!

WHAT IS THEIR ASSUMPTION BASED ON?

Their simplistic assumption is that only party officials from Mufulira were on the ground organising the rally and mobilising people and they lied to the President that they had done a good job. Some people are even saying there are videos circulating showing that Mopani miners are not happy, how does that relate to your allegations there was a flopped rally?

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS WHEN THE PRESIDENT IS HOLDING A RALLY?

The assumption by those alleging there was a flopped Presidential rally is a simplistic way of looking at things, basically reducing the way the Presidency is run to that of a section chairman. What actually happens is that officers from the special wing are on the ground several days before he goes to a place. If he intends to hold a rally at Shinde, they would take over the venue and ensure all is fine. In terms of information, the President would not depend on party officials on the ground to give him a true picture of what is happening, he has several streams of communication and sources of information during such big functions that have a bearing on political perception a few months before elections.

Everyone knows that this is a sensitive time and perception matters. When the President is having a rally, he moves with his full campaign machinery that includes his team, musicians and the campaign truck. The SG, MCC, Ministers and Party Officials are on the ground to ensure people start coming as early as 08: 00 hours even if the rally is taking place at 15:00 hours, musicians would be busy entertaining them before he comes. If it is hard to mobilise people in Mufulira they would even get from other districts to ensure Shinde is full, remember that political perception matters. As these preparations are taking place there are several streams of communication between the Presidential team and the people at Shinde. In short there is no place for excuses like they failed to mobilise, there is no room for such unpleasant surprises, they just have to mobilise by all possible means and he would never find himself in a situation where he goes and finds no people, it is as simple as that. In a worst case scenario, where it is impossible to mobilise, he would not even go to the venue.

WHAT WERE THE FEW PEOPLE AND CHOPPER DOING IN THE STADIUM?

The assumption by those alleging there was a flopped Presidential rally is that whenever the Presidential chopper lands at a place and there are few people around, then a rally is taking place? Really?

WHY ARE PEOPLE TRYING SO HARD TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE A FLOPPED RALLY?

The truth is people are upset with the President for several reasons: 1) They wanted him to take action over honey bee scandal, infact some wanted him to suspend inspecting projects on the Copperbelt to focus on this issue. 2) There are people who wanted him to suspend his trip given the high number of coronavirus cases recorded the past few days. 3) Some people are upset the opposition leader was not allowed to travel to the Copperbelt for a funeral as reported by some sections of the media. 4) Others just believe there is a big wind of change and 90% of the Copperbelt is now under the opposition.

Because of these reasons, they are looking for a sign (Malema’s signal). They are basically looking for a flop, poor turnout, booing and that the President is totally ignored. This basically explains why their analysis is limited to seeing a chopper in a near empty stadium with a few people, mostly kids, and concluding it was a flopped rally. They are basically simplifying a Presidential rally to a ward chairman rally where he just goes to the venue and gets a surprise. According to them that’s how Presidential rallies are organised, kwimafye na chopper hopping people turned up or only depending on a district official to organise it and then get a surprise.

CONCLUSION

The wind of change people want to see on the Copperbelt and in Lusaka is basically grounded in the performance of PF in economic management and national governance. These assumptions do not always hold, you need to work hard, forming strong structures and keeping them motivated and busy mobilising to bring about that wind of change, the economy alone is not enough. People belong to different classes in these provinces and they analyse issues differently. Not all voters are wholly influenced by economic and national governance and this is the biggest mistake most intellectuals make. Ine namweba, ngamulefwaya ukulaisansamusha nama assumed flopped rallies lwenu.

Good day and stay safe!