There may be a small but very serious problem for HH

By The Mast (Editorial) on September 4, 2020

There may be a small but very serious problem for Hakainde Hichilema over the privatisation of Musi-o-tunya Hotel in Livingstone some years ago.

We are saying a small but foundmentally very serious problem because although Hakainde is challenging the government to take him court if they think he had stolen, they can take him to court over a very “small” offence of not disclosing or declaring interest.

As an agent of the Zambia Privatisation Agency, if Hakainde did not declare interest – and it is proved in court – he will be convicted for not less than 5 years.

The government doesn’t need a complicated case of stealing that he is challenging them to take him to court for. And since he has challenged them to take him to court if they have their facts or evidence of not declaring interest they may take him on.

It may be a small issue not to have declared interest but can cause very serious problems for Hakainde because all professionally accredited individuals representative of an accounting firm have a feduciary duty to remain independent and above board by in this case he was not.

This might have happened many years ago but in ZAMBIA and worldwide over there’s no time bar and Hakainde can be successfully prosecuted. They may scrutinise every asset that Hakainde was entrusted to privatize and see if there was any undeclared interest or if he had sold any such assets to himself without declaring interest. Just like on the case no of Francis KAUNDA who was his superior then, he was successfully prosecuted by the state and got convicted (5 years same with Richard Sakala over PHI) for converting a school during the same Privatization period.

Such a prosecution will certainly be politically motivated but the case that will be before the court will be easily determined on the basis of evidence of having or not having declared interest. And this will not be a protracted case. It is a matter that can be ended very quickly with 2 sitting not the court even just one sitting.

A conviction may spell political doom for Hakainde and the UPND. Hakainde’s candidature may come to an end in such a simple way and from such a small thing that he had undermined but definitely made him rich as he calls it an opportunity that he failed to declare to the rest of f us and our poor Zambians.