THERE IS NOTHING UNUSUAL ABOUT HH BEING SICK

The Candidates’ Comment

Yesterday, an official from a private Hospital in Lusaka called CFB contacted The Candidates’ editor to inform him that, the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema was rushed there on Friday night for high blood pressure.

As a responsible above ground media platform, whose owners, reporters and editors are well known, we asked for evidence of this claim before running a story on our feed. The CFB official provided a copy of a patient log in book, to show that Hakainde was indeed at CFB being treated for high blood pressure,on condition that we do not publish this information because it breaches the confidentiality of other patients who are not our interest. We have obliged.

We’re all human prone to be sick of one desease and illness or the other. There is nothing unusual about Hakainde being rushed to a hospital for BP because he is human.

The Candidates has reported about this issue because Hakainde is a public figure. His health is of public interest because he aspires to lead this country.

While this is so, Hakainde’s followers are up in arms insulting us for reporting about this. Hakainde’s aid Anthony Bwalya claims the information is fake and being spread by a pro-PF platform. Of course this is dishonest of the highest order. If Anthony is not privy to Hakainde’s health, let him say so without labouring to brand The Candidates a pro-PF establishment when deep down his heart, he knows that his leader was at CFB on Friday night.

We live in a digital world where,if indeed Anthony and his friends were honest with themselves, they could simply put Hakainde on a live stream to dispute this for himself. Why dispute his sickness through a statement which Anthony can write from anywhere away from the sick bed of his leader?

Anyone who is noble and honest enough will agree that The Candidates has been objective, balanced and truthful in it’s reporting. We only become a PF propaganda media when we report news items that go against the feelings of UPND leaders and supporters. When we report anything that is against PF or indeed any other party in good standing with the ruling party, we’re praised as an example of how a media platform should be.

We have often been accused of championing an opposition agenda by the ruling party before. Today, Anthony and his friends in UPND are accusing us of being a pro-PF platform. We honestly do not care because we understand the environment in which we operate. We have persistently told our followers that should they find our news too bitter for their liking, they can as well unfollow us and surf news on platforms which will walk on the agendas that satisfies their fetish. The Candidates is an independent, objective and truthful media platform that seek to walk on the middle of the road in it’s reporting.

We dare say, there is nothing unusual about Hakainde being sick. He is human just like any other. We all know that Hakainde is always at Church on Saturday and streams live his attendance. Has anyone seen him do that? Has anyone seen Hakainde anywhere from Friday to date? Certainly, only those close enough to him have seen him at his house where he is being observed by medical doctors. This is the truth no matter how painful it is to Hakainde’s minions.

We must state that, reporting about Hakainde’s health is not wishing him death. We at The Candidates wish Hakainde a quick recovery.