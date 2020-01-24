WE ARE GETTING SOMEWHERE, THERE IS NO GRADUATE BY THE NAME OF “HAKAINDE HICHILEMA” BUT, “HAKAINDE SAMMY HICHILEMA”

======================

Finally we seem to be getting somewhere, the UPND have just conceded that, there are no records of a person called Hakainde Hichilema (HH) but Hakainde Sammy Hichilema.

But as you know, any alteration on a name, changes the personality of that individual. However, let’s give the UPND chance to now tell us, how HH dropped the name “Sammy” and why?

Below is the statement from the UPND media team.

“We have taken time to respond to Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali’s comments on UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s credentials and identity.

This was despite being in possession of all the information and responses to Mr Tayali’s unrealistic questions which bordered on malice, defamation and unwarranted attacks on Mr. Hichilema’s personality as the leading opposition leader in the country.

We wish to dispel innuendos by Mr. Tayali that the University of Zambia (UNZA) has no records of a Hakainde Hichilema other than Sammy Chintombwa.

A check in the UNZA directory on the 1986 graduates shows that the University had a student only identified as Hakainde Sammy Hichilema and nothing else.

For clarity sake and for the sake of people such as Mr. Tayali that thrive on lies and character assassinations,we have attached the UNZA directory indicating names of all graduating students since 1966 and we hope this will bring this identity malignment to a close.

With this information,we wish to advice Mr Tayali to try to live above board and be a good example to upcoming politicians as well as future generations.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM”

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!