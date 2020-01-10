IT IS ALLEGED THAT THERE ARE NO RECORDS OF HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AT UNZA BUT SUNNY CHINTOMBWA, PLEASE HH CLARIFY THE MATTER BEFORE 2021

I have picked up an article from Social media which reads as follows:

“Ladies and gentlemen…this is Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.

At UNZA there are no records of Hakainde Hichilema but Sunny Chintombwa.

The big questions:

Who is Sunny Chintombwa?

Who is Hakainde Hichilema?

Who was Sunny Chintombwa’s father?

Why doesn’t he talk about his father?

Why does he hide his father’s identity?

Here it is:

Sunny Chintombwa’s father was a cattle rustler who was jailed for this offence.

Many from Namwala would tell you that Chintombwa originated from Angola and had a love child he never took care of called Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.”

Please bear in mind that, I just want to establish the facts on Mr. Hichilema, since he has declared that he is contesting for Presidency in 2021.

It doesn’t matter how many times Mr. Hichilema has stood for Presidency in the past, this time around, I am also standing, so, I would want to make sure all candidates qualifies according to the constitution.

We have had enough of questioning the nationality of a person when they are in State House. These questions should be asked now.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!