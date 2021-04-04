The Problem With You Is That In Your Head You Are Already President – Seer 1 Blasts HH

Controversial self proclaimed “prophet” and “Don of powers” Andrew Ejimadu aka Seer 1 has blasted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in a heated virtual meeting where they were to discuss strategies and formulae to use in this year’s elections.

Seer 1 had suggested that HH be more on the ground and less on social media because people should see him in person and not on social media. His suggestion did not sit well with Mr. Hichilema who asked Seer 1 to mind doing what he is paid for because by has no idea of what he was talking about.

“Andrew my young man, listen to me, hold on listen, just listen – You have no idea whatsoever of what you’re talking about. So please for the sake of our friendship, stick to what am paying you for,” HH told Seer 1.

Seer 1 got angry and in responding he blasted HH saying “Hakainde, Sir this is your problem. In your head you are already President. You have won the elections in your head. Learn to listen to advise. This social media Politics of yours, am sorry, it won’t take you anywhere I swear. Continue, posting on Facebook. How many people in Zambia have got Facebook? Don’t say I never warned you-oh.”

The argument went on until it had to be curtailed by Madam Ruth Dante the UPND media Director who removed Seer 1 from the virtual meeting because he couldn’t stop talking.