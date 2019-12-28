EMERITUS Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says the Catholic Church will strictly monitor the 2021 general elections so that things are done properly and those who want to steal the vote are not going to do it so easily.

He says figures are important in a democracy and that those in the executive should not be allowed to falsify them.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Mpundu says nobody is going to tell him not to speak about political issues.

Speaking on ‘Oxygen of Democracy’ on Prime TV recently, the clergyman explained that monitoring of elections had come about because of fear of rigging the election results.

He was responding to a text message sent by a viewer who asked whether the Catholic Church would monitor the 2021 elections.

“If we did democracy well, there would be no need to monitor elections. Democracy is a game of numbers and so people, especially those that are in a position to do so – the executive – want to manipulate the numbers, to do genetic engineering! Because we are afraid of that, we are going to participate,” Archbishop Mpundu replied.

“In the Congo, our giant neighbour, they had 40,000 polling booths and in 40,000 polling booths, they (the Catholic Church) had monitors in all of them, for the first time. They were probably learning from us, but they too were concerned about the veracity of the election results.”

He underscored that numbers in a democracy were important and that: “we don’t want those numbers to be genetically modified.

“This is not following the will of the people; when people vote we want to see those numbers and say the will of the people is this,” Archbishop Mpundu said.

“So since this is where things are tough, we are going to participate so that we make sure that things are done properly and those who want to steal are not going to do it so easily.”

He also bemoaned the perception that Zambia was overwhelmed with unbridled corruption.

“This has permeated all the facets of our life, so much so that many citizens borrow a phrase from Nigeria. You know Nigerians are very expressive in their language; colourful! [It’s] in West Africa, in general,” he explained.

“They jokingly refer to our fledgling democracy as a kleptocracy. A kleptocracy is a dispensation whereby you have a government of thieves by thieves and for thieves. That is bad. Everyone is talking about it; I never heard of things like this before.”

Archbishop Mpundu added that going by Zambia’s situation now, it was very clear that there was corruption at the highest level.

“Things are coming out – it’s not things that we are digging up. Every single year, the Auditor General comes up with horrendous reports of misapplication of public money. Do we hear anything of what happens to those who are guilty? Nothing!” he said.

“So the question of corruption is real and if the government is trying to deny that, they are free to do so. But it is real.”

On the recent arrest of singer and governance activist Chamba Fumba, alias Pilato in Livingstone, Archbishop Mpundu said: “we in Zambia are still primitive when it comes to politics.

“Primitive! When you have artistes playing music, they are summarising the feelings of people. Those that are in government, why are they so nervous about it? Unless it is a question of infringing on the rights of people…Why do we have to be so worried about the political opinions of some people?’ he wondered. “All these artistes have their own political opinions. Someone is saying ‘which political party do you belong to?’ I belong to no political party! I’m a priest, I’m a Catholic Bishop – once a priest, always a priest. Once a Christian always a Christian; once an Archbishop always an Archbishop.”

He stressed that he did not need political power.

“But nobody is going to tell me not to speak about political issues. My brother (interviewer Alexander Musokotwane), everything is political. You talk about food for our people, it’s political, education for our children, it’s political, the Constitution, it’s political,” explained Archbishop Mpundu.

“So I’m supposed to have no say about what affects me? No! I don’t belong to any political party and I’ll never belong to any political party. I was introduced to politics when I was pretty young. My father was working in Luanshya as a miner….”