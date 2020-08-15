TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OF HH’S 6TH LOSS IN 2021; LESSONS FROM BARCA 6 NIL LOSS*

By Marvin Chanda Mberi

While we sympathize with the supporters of Barcelona Football Club, we find some political talking points.

It is on the premise that one of the political players Hakainde Sammy Hichilema endorsed Barca and his endorsement escorted the once glorious team way to the terrible defeat at the hands of the youthful talented Bayern Munic Football team.

The overconfident Barcelona was terrified at the hands of the despised Bayern Munich team. It was the art of unique collective wisdom of Bayern Munich which led to the triumphant rise to greatness.

We monitored HH’s facebook page and we observed that few hours before the match, he wrote the caption which showed his affiliation to the team which later lost 8-2.

Although it was his random guess, we infer that this failed support he rendered had a profound meaning as far as Zambia’s Presidential elections are concerned.

We firstly found the following facts deductible;

The goal difference between the match is 6 goals (8 minus 2 = 6). HH has unsuccessfully contested elections 5 times and next year will be 6th. In an event he lost it will mean the difference between wins and losses is 6 just like 6 was the goal difference.

Before a final whistle was blown, just like UPND, Barcelona had defensive problems. Of let, UPND has shown defensive problems in its strongholds as evidenced by the recent outstanding inroads the PF has made in Western Province. The other fact is that both UPND and Barcelona are all driving on the past glory to manipulate the unsuspecting minds that they will maintain the top slots.

The other observations we made was that the top player Messi has unquenchable thirst to be hereo worshipped at the expense of molding young players. This is typical of HH who is currently both President and Vice President of the defunct UPND. As confessed by one of his lieutenants, he is indispensable in the existence of UPND.

We therefore, wish to advise Mr Hichilema to use his failed prediction to reflect and prepare his mind to accept the pending death of his political journey. On the other hand, Zambians should regard the period starting 2021 and beyond to preparing as the dawn of Zambia without Hichilema era.

To the PF supporters we can only urge you to prepare to hold positions that will enable us serve the Zambian people. The uninstalling process of HH from the political map is slowly becoming a reality.