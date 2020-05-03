Economic and Equity Party(EEP) Secretary General, Stanley Malama has pulled a foolish political stunt on United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

Malama paused as a family from Kasama who had just had a baby who they have named as “Hakainde”.

Hichilema jumped to Twiiter and celebrated the new born and new name.

“This has touched me,” Hichilema tweeted. “I am getting Hakainde a cow”. He said.

Earlier Stanley had posted a story that he was naming his child Hakainde to respond to tribal allegations attributed to Malole Constituency Member of Parliament, Christopher Yaluma.

It is unknown if Malama even has a baby or a wife.

Malama is the official Secretary General of the EEP owned by Chilufya Tayali.

