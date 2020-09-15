TAYALI CONFESSES CHEATING ON HIS WIFE TSEGA

TAYALI CONFESSES CHEATING ON TSEGA

The EPP party leader has confessed to cheating on his Ethiopian wife, Tsega and has apologised publicly on his Facebook page.

He Writes:

=========

One thing I don’t accept is to be threatened of being exposed, because I am not a hypocrite who shows something else to the public, other than the reality. I tell the truth and I am not good at lying which is why I was caught cheating.

I am not sharing this to blame anyone, I am the one who is wrong here, but I am posting because someone is trying to threaten me of exposure, that doesn’t work with me.

Yes, I am in public, but that should never be used to threaten me, I would rather resign.

Yes, I have been divorced once, but I will not be held to ransom in fear of people judging me.

So the story started on one fateful weekend when I entered into an argument with my wife over money issues, such that it led to her throwing her wedding rings at me. This has happened countless times, even on flimsy arguments.

I love my wife and my family, so I always try to do my best to be there and provide for them. Many times I take the humble stance to apologise even when I know I am not wrong, but for the sake of peace and harmony in the house.

Anyway, that weekend her actions really got to me as I picked the rings such that, I never wanted to put them back on her again.

On Monday I went for work and encountered a very beautiful, smart and intelligent young lady. She attended to my issues very well and she was very polite.

Since the issue I sort needed more than a day, we engaged in some text messages as the work progressed.

I was really fascinated by this lady’s dedication to work and good mannerisms, especially she had such good looks and elegant.

The work was meticulously done and I was very impressed. As per my culture, I like to appreciate people when they do good, so I did the same to her.

Anyway, to cut the long story short, we ended up dating while my wife kept on ignoring me or nagging me for everything, such that I always looked forward to talking or meeting the other lady.

I would say the feeling was mutual such that, we didn’t take long to find ourselves in bed.

Unfortunately, the time I spent with her needed to be accounted for to my wife, so I used to lie.

But I am not a good liar, besides my wife is more than a CIA, she checks everything including smelling the car most of the times when I arrived home.

She is also very good on video calls and checking my phone, in spite of me changing my password.

Anyway she caught me and had me confessing in a way that, I tried spared her heart (how can I replay the things that happened in the dark to her), however, it didn’t help.

She contacted the other lady and made sure that, she portrayed as a me as a bad guy who was just using her, but had no feelings for her at all.

I ended up between two ladies insulting me. The other lady blocked me while I am facing the wrath of my wife.

This is my story and I am sorry I failed my wife, my children and the rest of you who see me as a model. I am really sorry and I ask for your forgiveness and prayers. I insist I take full responsibility.

You are free to judge me as you wish, but I look up to God for mercy. I am genuinely sorry.

FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!