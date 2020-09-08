Tasila Lungu getting married

President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila Lungu and her fiancé Patrick Mwansa are set to tie the knot soon.

According to the Daily Mail, no date has been fixed for the big event yet, but, marriage formalities are underway starting with the church.

The couple has been undergoing pre-marriage lessons at St. Ignatius Parish in Lusaka as required in the Catholic Church.

Tasila and her fiancé made public their engagement and subsequent desires to tie the knot through a marriage announcement which was read at the St Ignatius Parish together with four other couples in the church.

Meanwhile, when Tasila in June this year, made a Facebook post on her farming successes, one of her followers, Derrick Pius Nchimunya diverted the topic and commented;

“IS Tasila lungu dating aaii I have a plan, please anyone with her line.” He got no response.

But when two more followers, Phiri S Bashi Precious and Watson Pachara Mapinda asked when she would get married, Tasila’s response was short:

“Only God knows.”

According to Zambian Observer, Tasila responded to each of them as she continued to interact with followers responding to questions and asking for more farming tips.