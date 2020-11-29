SUSPECTED UPND CADRE ESCAPES LYNCHING AND GETS LOCKED UP FOR SWINDLING PEOPLE K5s TO HELP THEM OBTAIN VOTER’S CARDS IN KANYAMA

…as Kanyama MP says non PF members denting the image of the party.

SUNDAY, November 29, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

There was drama yesterday at Amadiya voter registration center in Kanyama constituency when ruling Patriotic Front (PF) youths caught a suspected UPND cadre who was allegedly found charging residents K5 to help them obtain voter’s cards.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has expressed worry that non PF members were denting the image of the ruling party by frustrating and causing confusions on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Hon. Phiri expressed shock yesterday when she was addressing people at the constituency office shortly after donating food stuffs to the PF mobilization team when some PF youths caught and brought to her attention the suspected opposition cadre who is alleged to have been found inside the Amadiya registration center collecting money (K5s) from the residents on the pretext that he would help to register them online so that it becomes easy and faster for them during the actual registration process.

The suspect who was found with a lot of people’s drivers licences, voter’s cards as well as Green National Registration Cards (NRCs) claimed that he was helping them do online voter registration which would make it faster for one to go and obtain a voter’s card, adding that he was only charging a K5 for his data bundles.

Upon checking his phone, the suspect was found with footage and pictures from UPND rallies.

And as the PF youths attempted to pounce on the yet to be identified man who was also found with undisclosed amount of money, Kanyama lawmaker Hon. Phiri intervened and saved the suspect from being beaten up by the angry youths.

The area MP alerted the Police to help in the matter and had the suspect taken to Kanyama Police Station where he was later on locked up pending investigations.

The Police Officer manning Amadiya registration center expressed ignorance over the matter when the area MP complained about the security situation.

Hon. Phiri who is also Gender Minister said she was not happy that the name of the ruling party was being dented for making people pay when it’s the sympathizers of the opposition who were doing that.

Hon. Phiri disclosed that she has in few days been receiving a lot of reports where Kanyama residents are complaining and claiming that some unknown people are making it difficult for most residents to access the centers by making them pay money to obtain voters cards.

“I have been receiving calls and messages that people are made to pay to get voter’s card which is very wrong because no one should be charged for these services they are free for all and I was very surprised that the name which was being used and destroyed was for PF when infact those doing that are non Patriotic front members. And this trend is not happening only in Kanyama am told even other areas too. I have informed that it’s also happening at Twashuka secondary school,” Hon. Phiri said.

She however warned that those doing illegal activities more especially in the voter registration centers to desist and let the exercise be carried in a good manner that accommodates every eligible Zambian to obtain the cards freely, adding that anybody who would be found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Hon. Phiri has continued encouraging Kanyama residents to endure the queues and obtain their voter’s cards which would enable them participate in next year’s general elections.