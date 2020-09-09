STOP BEING CRY BABIES FOR NOTHING- CHELLA TUKUTA TELLS HAKAINDE and UPND

STOP BEING CRY BABIES FOR NOTHING- CHELLA TUKUTA TELLS HAKAINDE and UPND

….says UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka is ‘Dull’.

9th September, 2020

By Smart Eagles 🦅

UPND media team member and Official Photographer to alleged Privatization beneficiary Hakainde Hichilema, Chella Tukula has started exposing his party’s petty and bitterness.

In his recent posting on his official facebook page,Tukuta has advised UPND leaders to stop being cry babies on every rumour that comes out of social media.

In another posting he is quoted telling off UPND members to stop social media propaganda but go on the ground and mobilize supporters.

In his latest Facebook posting, Tukuta has described UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka as DULL for responding to unverified information and fake news of children allegedly getting NRCs.

He stresses that UPND needs to go on the ground and get correct information emphasizing the need for the opposition party to stop spreading false news.

Tukuta is one of the few Zambians who started “political activism” claiming to be a “concerned citizen” while pushing the UPND agenda.

But officially joined UPND when he was arrested for defaming Minister of Information Dora Siliya and former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda.