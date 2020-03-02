POLICE in Lusaka has confirmed arresting Chingola Business Man Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks Mine Boy.

And the Police has warned and cautioned Sparks Mine Boy with Chingola one count of Murder.

According to Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo the death which Kabaso is alleged to have committed occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She said He was apprehended on February 26 and he remains detained in police custody.

Meanwhile Mrs Katongo says investigations in the matter have continued.