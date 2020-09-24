SOUTHERN PROVINCE HAD DEAD PEOPLE VOTING

The upnd is panicking as their chances of forming government next year have been reduced to an impossibility. After 2016 elections, a postmortem was done to see how come the southern province had an overwhelming number of people voting. The province had 812, 590 voters in 2016 elections. The register had existed from 2006.

However it was noted that over 650 000 people voted in the province. This shows an irregularity because in a period of 10 years you have many people who could have migrated from the province or died hence reducing the number of voters like it was noticed in the other provinces.

This could only mean that even dead people had voted in the province. It is for this reason that the ECZ wants to come up with a totally new register so that they can remove all the ghost voters.

This has not been received well by the upnd as they now know that their chance of winning next years elections have been thrown in the dust bin.

Currently upnd is trying to take the matter to the courts of law and this shows how desperate they are. There is nothing wrong at all to change the register especially for the fact that it has stayed for 15 years now. Many people have died and those need to be removed from the register during verification.