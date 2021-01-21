SOLWEZI RESIDENTS QUESTION K60,000 ‘BRIDGE’

The Solwezi Municipal Council was over the weekend forced to pull down a post on the construction of a crossing point in Kivuku said to have cost the Local Authority over K 60,000.

Immediately the post was on the Council’s official page, residents questioned how such an amount of money was spent on the crossing point.

The incident came barely a few days after another project, a toilet at Kitwe Teaching Hospital was said to have cost over 200,000 Kwacha.

One of the residents, John Kikunga, questioned who approved such sub-standard works by the Council.

“When you look at this project does this crossing even befit to be called a bridge? The Council should be serious with what it is doing, you can’t spend such an amount of money of this thing,” he stated.

Moses Kikweba wrote, “And this is a Council with UPND Councillors and they cry the loudest, is this what we should expect when they form government? Who approved this same project?

Meanwhile, Solwezi Mayor Nicholas Mukumbi said his office has taken interest in the matter.

Mr. Mukumbi who apologized for not having monitored the project at implementation stage said the crossing point was a temporary measure to help farmers cross the stream.

“It was implemented to assist farmers take inputs and implemented way below 60 days..I had no opportunity to do a spot check…only seen it completed…apologies. I have asked for a BOQ to, so as to familiarize ourselves with the costing,” he stated.