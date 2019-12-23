A 30-year-old man of Solwezi who suffered severe burns after his ex-girlfriend from Ndola set him ablaze with petrol has died.

Jeremiah Mbawa, a gym instructor as Floriana lodge in Solwezi, was set to marry his fiance Faith Nakanyika but fate has had its way.

The jealous ex-girlfriend, Miriam Chileshe, travelled to Solwezi upon hearing of Jeremiah’s planned wedding and did the unthinkable to him.

She’s currently in police detention where she was earlier charged with attempted murder.

Police had said Mbawa was burnt last Sunday around 06:30hrs at Floriana Housing Complex in Solwezi district and sustained serious burns all over his body.

The victim reported that his ex-lover from Ndola poured on him suspected petrol and later set him ablaze with a match stick.

He was admitted in Solwezi General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he died this morning.

North Western Province police commissioner Hudson Namachila said the Victim narrated that before the ordeal, Mirriam visited him at his house on Friday, 13th December, 2019 and he ordered her to leave and left to spend a night at his friend’s apartment.

But to his surprise, he still found her at his house when he returned the next day.

He further narrated that he then decided to leave her again at his house and spent the night at the office and only went home to take a shower on Sunday, 15th December, 2019 around 06:00hrs so he could go to church.

However, his ex-girlfriend set him ablaze.

Miriam ran away but police apprehended her as she was trying to board a bus to return to the Copperbelt.