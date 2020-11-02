Slapdee, Macky 2, Mampi Urge Support For Mumba Yachi, As They Pledge K10,000 Each

LOCAL music superstars Slapdee, Macky 2 and Mampi are saddened by the report that fellow artiste Mumba Yachi’s studio was burnt down to ashes by unknown people. For this reason, they have challenged players in the entertainment industry to help Mumba rebuild his studio by offering financial support.

The three have since pledged K10,000 each towards the rebuilding Yachi’s studio saying he doesn’t deserve to go through this. “This is really sad. Mumba is a very cool and chilled guy. Doesn’t deserve any of this,” Slapdee stated on his Facebook page. “You’ll get back up your feet soldier! Can’t keep a good man down. I’m putting up a K10,000 and challenging my friends in the business to help pick a brother up. Any amount will go a long way guys. Let’s do this for our guy.”

On Sunday, Mumba Yachi posted a picture of his gutted studio on his Facebook page saying unknown people had burnt it down. “Coming back home after my deportation, the purpose for the studio was to contribute to the growth of the Live music industry in Zambia not just for myself alone as Mumba Yachi, but for other live musicians too. Receiving your warm sympathy is comforting. Thank you so much for the calls and the ones reaching out to contribute and help my team and I. We are still coming to grips with the reality of this painful loss. For those that have reached out to assist, kindly contact my manager Mwila Mutale on Zamtel +260950557738 Airtel +260977734692 MTN +260760194149. Thank you ,” Yachi stated.