.Similarities Between Donald Trump And Hakainde Hichilema.

By Wiseman Tembo.

Finally a sigh of relief. The US election is over. Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and his vice President Elect Kamala Harris. To President Donald Trump and the Republicans, jolly hard cheese, better luck next time!

For starters, I must express my shock that America, a country that has the technology to nuke the entire planet in 10 seconds took four plus (4+) days to count it’s election votes, quiet fishy and cold. America just had it’s first “African” type of election.

Talking of Africa, that brings me back home, Zambia. I see a lot of similarities between Donald Trump and Hakainde Hichilema. Below are the their similarities:

✓ Rich men: Both are filthy rich men. Donald Trump is worth 2.5 billion USD according to Forbes and Mr. Hichilema is among the richest men in Zambia. According to unverfied sources HH “the richest” in Zambia is worth K2 billion.

✓ Keyboard Warriors: Both men love social media very much. They are more of socialites than politicians. They have little or no political education background. Both became politicians by default. Simply put, they are “social media Presidents.”

✓ The Reds: Red is their political parties’ colour. The Republicans are the Reds so are the UPND.

✓ Bad losers: Both Trump and HH are bad losers. These men never accept defeat even when the writing is on the wall and their defeat is as clear as a whistle. They always cry foul. Trump just like HH did in 2016, has rushed to Court to petition the elections. Next year, HH will be in Court petitioning the elections again. They never accept elections results. Bad losers!

✓ Similar Slogan: “Make America great again” was Trump’s slogan in 2016 and it made him win the elections but Americans were shocked to discover that America instead of becoming “great” was becoming weak. Covid-19 exposed their weaknesses. HH, conversely, is using the “Bally will fix it” slogan. What is staggering is that HH has not given us any solutions of how he will “fix things.” This is a leader who’s party needs fixing because his Counsellors keep on resigning and he currently has no Vice President. If he can’t fix his losing problem (5 times), how can he fix the nation’s challenges? Let him first remove the plank from his eye.

✓ Women abusers: Both have little or no respect for women. Remember how Trump called Hilary Clinton names in 2016 during their debates? The same can be said of HH who sexually abused Madam Edith Nawakwi on social media with his “sausage beans” post. These men are sexists! Bullies!

✓ Tax evaders: They both hate paying taxes. Trump has a tax case going on now for not paying his taxes. HH on the other hand was identified in the infamous “Paradise Papers” as one of the 120 politicians across the world that had used tax havens for tax dodging purposes. Greedy cheaters!

✓ Abusive language: Both men are never shy of using insults. We all saw how Trump called his opponent Joe Biden names such as “Obama a*# kisser” during one of his rallies. Very shocking. I believe we haven’t forgotten HH’s “Ch#k#k@l@” insults during the rally in Lukashya. The rally was on a Sunday, a day Christians pray, as a self proclaimed “Church Elder” he never cared, he still went ahead with insults. These are ill-mannered men.

✓ Can’t beat lawyers: Donald Trump is leaving the white house because of failing to defeat Joe Biden, a lawyer. Hakainde Hichilema in reverse, has so far lost twice to President Lungu, a lawyer and he is on course to a third defeat. I honestly think lawyers make good politicians and presidents.

What I have come to learn from these two rich men’s political careers of lack thereof is that running a personal business is different from running or aspiring to run national matters.

When running national affairs, citizens ought to be respected and their aspirations put first at all times, no matter what. Selfishness is not a quality of a good leader. Leaders must be humble because pride comes before a fall so says the word of scripture.

About The Author: Mr. Wiseman Tembo is a Social and Economic Issues Analyst.