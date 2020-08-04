Seer1 battles with Genital Herpes

Seer1 battles with Genital Herpes

Pro-UPND Andrew Adjemudi known as Seer 1 is currently bedridden in a private clinic is South Africa suffering from Genital Herpes. A source close to the development has told Kwacha Times.

Gernital Herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection marked by genital pain and sores. It comes about when one has multiple sexual partners, and has anal s*x.

The source has revealed that Seer1 had initially been treating himself using herbal medication but that his condition worsened.

It is said that Seer1 was rushed to a hospital in Mpumalang a week ago after which he was put on treatment.

The South African based Nigerian is famously known for attacking the PF government and accusing its leadership of sleeping around.

He was deported from Zambia as a National risk after it was discovered he had rapped three kids aged between 12 to 14 years of age.

He has since aligned himself to the opposition UPND and has said that he shall return to Zambia after Hakainde Hichilema wins in 2021.

The last time Seer1 on social media is on 27 July 2020.

UPND has placed hopes in Seer1 to continue insulting PF leaders on social media. Seer1 is upset that he was chased from Zambia where his business of selling satanism was flourishing unlike in South Africa where the citizens beat and burn any nonsense. Seer1 is waiting to cone back to Zambia because his business in South Africa is dwindling. He banks on HH winning and PF losing elections next year

By Kwacha Times -KT