Seer 1 Calls For Disciplining Of William Banda For Disclosing UPND Black Magic Concoction For Protecting Votes

Bally’s Political advisor Mr. William Banda has as angered Seer 1 for disclosing to the world the black magic concoction he gave us to use for our votes protection.

Mr. William Banda who can be heard in a video circulating on social media warning the PF and ECZ that we shall not allow them to steal our votes crossed the line when he disclosed the black magic concoction UPND shall use given to use by Seer 1.

Seer 1 is angry with Mr. Banda and has warned UPND party to take god fathers instructions seriously and that UPND should desist from discussing them on the media lest UPND face tough consequences.

Mr. Banda has since apologized unreservedly to HH,UPND leadership and Seer 1 for being careless with his words.

Seer 1 has promised to deliver election victory provided UPND follow his instructions.