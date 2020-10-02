SATA ASKS DPP TO RE-OPEN INVESTIGATIONS ON PRIVATISATION SCANDALS DISCONTINUED AFTER THE DEATH OF PRESIDENT MWANAWASA

*_FLASHBACK:_*

President Sata has asked newly-appointed Director of Public Pros- ecutions Mutembo Nchito to scrutinise other and far older privatisations than Zamtel including companies such as Roan Antelope Mining Corporation, Kagem Mine, Hotel Intercontinental in Livingstone and Lima Bank (the latter was liquidated, not privatised).

Sata alleged that all of these companies were privatised by Grant Thornton Zambia, at a time when opposition UPND party president Hakainde Hichilema was a managing partner – which has made him and the former MMD government before him query the source of Hichilema riches (worth K 46.1 billion as the richest presidential candidate in the 2011 elections). Hichilema has always denied any wrongdoing – and internet commentators suggested that Sata should re-open all of the almost 280 privatisations carried out in Zambia since 1992, including those on Sata’s shift as a minister of various portfolios under former President Chiluba and not just focus on those involving Hichilema (Daily Mail/Post 13).

LIMA BANK: In 1987, the two government institutions, the Agri- cultural Finance Company and the Zambia Agricultural Development Bank were merged to create Lima Bank. Like its predecessors,Lima’s main purpose was to provide small-scale farmers with short-term loans.However the Bank was liquidated by the Chiluba government in February 1997 with Mr Hichilema’s Grant Thornton as appointed liquidator.