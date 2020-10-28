OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President.
And police have recorded a warn and caution on her.
NDC Media Director Kirby Musonda has confirmed the development in a statement and said the police have also requested to search her house.
Musonda said some party members have accompanied the police who are on their way to conduct a search at Imboela’s house.
