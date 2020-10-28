Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President

OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President.

And police have recorded a warn and caution on her.

NDC Media Director Kirby Musonda has confirmed the development in a statement and said the police have also requested to search her house.

Musonda said some party members have accompanied the police who are on their way to conduct a search at Imboela’s house.