SA Police pursue Seer1 for having s*x with teen boys

According to a notice filed in by the Guateng Police Department, at least five families have complained against South African based Nigerian that he was abusing their children sexually.

The five families have asked the Police to probe Seer1 and prosecute him of found wanting.

He was deported in Zambia by authorities on the premise that he was a danger to peace. Facts of the matter are that Seer1 was in the habit of abusing teen boys sexually.

The Nigerian is famously known for attacking PF and says his source of power cannot be challenged by Jesus and God. He has declared that Zambia doesn’t need prayers, Jesus and God but that it needs Hakainde Hichilema and Facebook users to win next year’s election.

