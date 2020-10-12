Rest In Peace Mr. Moonga, Quick Recovery Mr Hichilema

FORMER United Party for National Development Chikupi Ward Councilor Visitor Moonga has died in a fatal Road accident which happened on Sunday at Munali Hills along the Kafue – Mazabuka road.

Moonga who was with former Kafue Town Council Secretary Morris Hichilema died at the University Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to after the accident.

A Kafue Times News Crew that rushed to the scene of the accident found motorists trying to remove Moonga from the car where he was trapped.

Moonga and Hichilema were on their way from Mazabuka where they had gone on Party mobilisation.

Sources at Kafue General Hospital where Hichilema has been admitted into have described his condition as stable.

Between 2011 and 2016, Moonga was the only UPND Councilor who served at Kafue Town Council.

Credit: Kafue Times