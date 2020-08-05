Reason 4: 100 REASONS TO VOTE FOR CHAGWA AGAIN

100REASONS TO VOTE FOR CHAGWA AGAIN

Reason 4

By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe

MASSIVE INVESTMENT IN SOLAR AND HYDROPOWER GENERATION TO END POWER DEFICIT AND MAKE ZAMBIA THE POWER HUB FOR THE SOUTHERN REGION BY 2025

The impact of loadshedding on households and Small-Scale businessmen such as Barbers, beauticians, welders among others can never be overlooked.

Power deficit has largely been caused by visible effects of climate change coupled with increasing power demand by consumers that outstripped the country’s installed capacity of 2,317 MW.

To cushion this deficit, Govt has responded by seeking a lasting solution through;

(1) investing in renewable energy such as solar.To this effect, ZESCO Limited is expected to finish the 120Mega Watt SOLAR PROJECT PV by end of 2020

(2). Construction of 750 MEGA Watts (MW Kafue GORGE LOWER plant expected to be completed by October 2020

(3). Construction of 120 MW Itezhi tezhi hydropower

(4). Contruction of 2400 MW Batoka gorge Hydro-power plant a Joint venture between Zambia and Zimbabwe government to be completed in 2022

(5). Rehabilitation of Kariba Spillway and upgrading of the Kariba power plant to 750MW, which installed capacity of 666MW but now stands at 1050MW following the expansions

These projects, including Lusiwasi, the Kabompo hydro-power project among others, will make Zambia to be self sufficient and compliment other countries that need power in Southern Africa

With the various additional projects earmarked for either expansion or construction Zambia looks set to attain its available capacity of over 6,000MW and meet regional and national consumption.

it must be noted that the last time ZESCO commissioned a power plant was in #1977 and that was Kafue Gorge power station

The projects under construction will enable Zambia be the power hub for the southern region. This will also help the country to migrate to cost reflective tariffs-averaging US$10 cents KwH.

what’s your say?

EnergySector

100REASONS