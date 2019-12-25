PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!!

PUBLIC SHOULD NOT PANIC OVER REPORTED AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK SANCTIONS – GOVT.

The PF Government has taken note of reports circulating on social media about Zambia being placed under sanctions by the African Development Bank.

The position is that the Bank wrote to government yesterday the 23rd of December indicating non receipt of full payment in respect of group bank bills.

As per attached statement from ministry of finance, government is in the process of settling the outstanding amount during the course of the day or before the end of this week.

The public must take note that this does not affect any projects currently under AfDB financing.

Issued by:

Kay Musonda

PF Media Committee

Party Headquarters

Lusaka

24/12/2019