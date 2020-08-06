PS WARNS FAKE NRC MONITORS

By Michael Kaluba (Phoenix FM)

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has warned stakeholders in the province against masquerading as monitors in the on-going Phase 1 mobile issuance of National Registration Cards threatening that anyone that will be caught doing so, will face arrest.

Mr. Nundwe says no political party, Non-Governmental Organization, Church or Civil Society Organization has been accredited to monitor the process which remains the sole preserve of the government through the ministry of home affairs which he says is capable to issue the national documents and monitor the entire process.

He is also advising the registration officers to do their job diligently to ensure they beat the 270,000 registrations that the province is targeting to a potentially attainable 300,000 registrations.

Government this month launched the phase 1 of the mobile issuance of the NRCs in Luapula, Northern, Eastern, Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces which various political parties and other stakeholders feel they need to monitor to ensure the process is transparent and devoid of a political agenda.