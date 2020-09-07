PROSECUTE HH -Maureen Mwanawasa

*Maureen Mwanawasa writes*

South Africans are probing state capture (corruption), crimes that started happening around 1994. The Prob is scheduled to wind up this December, 2020. It would have been 26years late…!

So, according to you , Kasonso, they should have glossed over them and focus on the corruption of today!!!

Do you realize that the perpetrators or their keeth are still deep into the same crimes? At what point do you draw the line and become current with the decay…??

You speak like a benefactor worried of being caught up in the net.

Any one that took advantage of their positions, deprived this generation and those to come, our endowment of a decent living, bestowed onto us by the creator of sovereign wealth, by virtue of us, being citizens of Zambia.

We committe no injustice if we decide to probe, expose and punish the perpetrators, both of 49 years ago and current. The harm exacted on us is with us to this present day. So what does it matter? Kaman man..! I will come back on your understanding of privatization as it relates to those that converted public wealth into personal, that you legitimize.

There is is no bigger or smaller crime thereby.

The Broom should sweep right from the genesis, through the, exodus up into canan, and beyond. Because, by our nature we shall steal again.

Unless may be you are a Mutswana… 😅