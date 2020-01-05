South African based prophet Shepherd Bushiri has given up on Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and has decided to support UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Delivering his sermon on Saturday yesterday at his Church in South Africa, Bushiri said the electoral victory in Zambia in 2021 belongs to no other than HH.

Previously, Bushiri fully endorsed and sponsored Kalaba whom he has opted to abandon following a dispute in a gold deal between the two.

Kalaba ,who is former Minister of Foreign Affairs had been running illegal Gold deals with Bushiri while he was in government using his position. The deals involved buying Illegal Gold from Namibia and Angola.

Sources in DP have indicated that many members of the Kalaba party have been leaving for NDC because their leader has a tendency of sleeping with women in the party.

Kwacha Times