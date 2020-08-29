Privatization Will Haunt Hichilema’s Children And Grandchildren For Generations To Come, The Blood Of Those Who Suffered And Died Is On His Hands

By Mr Simutanyi

THE MONTH of August has ended explosively, focusing on the role which Hakainde Hichilema played during Privatisation. Had this been in the UK, USA or any western country, Mr. Hichilema should have stepped down as Presidential candidate.

People like Former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi and Former Zambia Privatization Agency Chief Executive Officer Valentine Chitalu have stepped forward to release official information, documents and enlightening the skeptics of Mr. Hichilema’s plunder of National resources when he was advisor to the MMD Government. Mr. Hichilema must show remorse and think about his children and grand children who will forever be haunted by his criminality.

Many people suffered and died after having been chased out of houses such as the Lima Bank house HH took over in a predatory manner. Their blood, like that of Abel, is on HH’s hands crying out.

The question of the morality of HH has already been established, he has no moral fibre in him. When Levy Mwanawasa was Vice President to Chiluba, he opted for the impossible by resigning from his position when he realised the privatization process was a scam for few to benefit and majority to be condemned into abject poverty and death mostly by suicide.

Hakainde Hichilema equally saw what Mwanawasa witnessed, the plunder and selfish stripping of State Assets by the MMD Government, but HH chose to participate and fully utilised the weaknesses he noticed to a level where he acquired too much wealth for himself through his appointment by the MMD as one of the Chief Advisors on Privatization. Overnight, a boy from the village as he describes himself was the owner and Chairman of Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone, with massive shares in Sun International and found himself living in one of the houses that belonged to the defunct Lima Bank which he liquidated.

Late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa acted with patriotism while Mr. Hakainde Hichilema acted out of selfishness and a desire for personal gain. This is the same thing HH still wants today. Like he did during privatisation, he wants nothing but to rule and amass wealth, to be in charge, like he suddenly found himself chairing Intercontinental hotel in Livingstone and sleeping in a Lima Bank house, HH wants to find himself chairing Cabinet Meetings and sleeping in State House. He wants everything we own in this country to be his, in his own name.

Like he grabbed land from poor peasants, he wants to sale our land, our minerals, our country to the lowest bidder. That’s what he calls “Bally will fix it”. My word to Mr. Hichilema is that one thing he should know is that privatization will continue to haunt him and his children and grandchildren for generations to come, because the blood of those who suffered and died is on his hands.