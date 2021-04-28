PRESSURE MOUNTS UP AS HH NOW PLANS TO RELEASE THE HATEMBOS

inside sources have revealed that Mr Hichilima is in the process of releasing the Hatembo’s if only they agree to the terms of his conditions.

It is believed that Mr Hichilima is afraid that once the Hatembo’s are free, will report Mr Hichilima of his actions.

However the outcry by the Zambian people blaming Mr Hichilima in the abduction of the Hatembo’s has mounted pressure on him and the impact it may probably have on his political career if the Hatembo’s are not released.

After being advised by Mr Hichilimas henchmen that the only way the Zambians can believe the statements being made by the Hatembo’s was if they were free and interacting with other people,unlike making a hidden video.

Mr Hichilimas loyal subordinates keeping the Hatembo’s advised Mr Hichilima to pay the Hatembo’s to silence them over their abduction.

Despite the Hatembo’s agreeing to Mr Hichilimas conditions, Mr Hichilima is still unsure if the Hatembo’s are not agreeing only out of fear and will report him once they are released owing to the fact that the Hatembo’s had earlier refused the bribe of closing the case involving a plot in Kalomo in which Hakainde is claiming ownership.