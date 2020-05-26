President Edgar Lungu has pardoned and released the Kapiri Mposhi gay couple imprisoned for 15 years for crimes against the order of nature.

According to the Government Gazette Notice, Stephen Samba and Japhet Chataba were among the 2,984 pardoned and released by President Edgar Lungu during the commemoration of Africa Freedom Day.

Japhet Chataba and Steven Samba were sentenced by the Lusaka High Court on 27th November 2019 for “crimes against the order of nature”.

According to the details in court, the two men were first arrested in 2017 after checking into a hotel together and being reported by staff, who claimed they witnessed performing homosexual acts.

Homosexuality is illegal in Zambia like it is in many African countries and carries heavy jail sentences if found guilty.