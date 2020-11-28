President Lungu orders Zambia Police to Arrest PF cadres who attached Bahati MP

President Edgar Lungu has directed the police command in Luapula Province to arrest cadres who attacked Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe.

Speaking this morning when he arrived at Mansa airport, President Lungu said violence has no place in the Patriotic Front. He has condemned the behaviour of the PF cadres who attacked the Bahati Member of Parliament and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Head of State added that all those who were involved should face the law, adding that people should learn to settle differences through dialogue and not violence.

The President further instructed the PF leadership in Luapula Province take disciplinary action on all those promoting violence in the party.

Bahati Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe was on Sunday night attacked at a Lodge in Mansa by cadres who accused him of being stingy.

President Lungu is in Luapula Province for a three-day working visit and the plane carrying the Head of State touched down at Mansa airport at 10:00 hours, where he was received by Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa, Minister of Tourism and Arts, Ronald Chitotela, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Senior government and party officials.

According to programme availed by Luapula Province Minister to ZANIS, President Lungu is expected to launch the groundbreaking of the construction of Samfya International Convention Centre today, Friday, November 27, 2020.

Mr Chilangwa revealed to the media in an interview that President Lungu will proceed to Samfya for the groundbreaking ceremony upon his arrival in Mansa the provincial capital of Luapula.

The International Convention Centre will house among other things a shopping mall and three-star hotel at Samfya beach frontage.

The project is being undertaken by Workers Compensation Fund Control Board.

The President will on Saturday, grace the second Bangweulu Summerfest in Samfya before visiting the Liens farm to commission the Green 2000, project by Israelis in Pambashe’s Chibote area.

Mr Chilangwa said the President will attend a Church service in Pambashe before heading back to Lusaka on Sunday, November 29, 2020.