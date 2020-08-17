President Lungu Launches K470M Youth Empowerment Programme

President Edgar Lungu has launched a K470 million Multi sectoral youth empowerment programme and has directed councils as well as the Ministry of Lands to avail land to young entrepreneurs.

The Head of State said during the launch in Ndola on Saturday that government will listen more to young people and address their concerns.

He assured young entrepreneurs of government’s support adding that he did not expect young people not to be assisted whenever they visit ministries for help.

The President implored youths not to be used as tools of violence but should instead maintain peace as the country goes to the polls in 2021.

The Head of State later presented cheques to various youth cooperatives from across the country.

Other cooperatives were given Higer buses and fuel tankers, among others.

Meanwhile, minister of youth, sport and child development Emmauel Mulenga said government will reach out to youths both in rural and urban areas.

He said some of the youth initiatives being implemented were a result of the meeting which was held between government and young people.

And Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe said President Lungu has shown commitment to attend to the needs of young people.