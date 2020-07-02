PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Southern Province for a two day working visit.

The President is expected to arrive in Livingstone in the morning and will immediately proceed for a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a four star Mosi-0-Tunya Livingstone resort hotel and conference facility.

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has confirmed the Presidential visit in Choma today.

Dr Hamukale explained that the project is an outcome of the 2019 Southern Province tourism and investment exposition.

And President Lungu will on Saturday travel to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

The President will later in the afternoon be in Mazabuka to commission another set of housing units for Zambia Police Service.

And the Patriotic Front -PF-Southern Province Chairman Lawrence Evans says the party in the province is excited that President, Edgar Lungu is once again expected to undertake a working visit to the province.

Evans says the President’s visit to Southern Province is a continuation of his developmental agenda for the province.

He urged everyone to accord the President a warm welcome as he visits Southern Province on his unprecedented development drive, which has seen him either commissioning a secondary school, district hospital among others which has never been seen in the country’s history.