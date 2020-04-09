President Edgar Lungu has announced that measures he announced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia will be extended by another two weeks.

In a national address aired on state TV, President Lungu noted that the measures have yielded some level of success although they have a game away livelihoods of some people.

He announced that Zambia has as tidal horn a full week without recording any new case of COVID-19.

President Lungu explained that out of the 82 tests conducted over the last 24 Hours, none were found positive.

He said 17 patients were discharged over the past 24 Hours.