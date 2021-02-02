President Lungu cracks the whip fires Ed Chomba And 5 Other PSs

By Martin Akende
President Edgar Lungu has terminated the contracts for six permanent secretaries with immediate effect.
Those fired include Ministry of health Permenent secretry Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, Local government and housing Permanent secretary Ed Chomba and Ministry of Tourism Dr Auxilia Ponga
.
Other include Permanent secretary renumaration division Cabinet Office Stardy Mwale, Northern Province Permanent secretary Charles Sipanje and Joe KAPAMBWE permanent secretary ministry of sports.
More details coming
