President Lungu Cautions Lusambo… “Don’t Use Your Committee To Settle Scores, We Will Remove You!”

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the PF mobilisation committee has no duty to start identifying candidates for 2021. He says PF is the party of choice and “everyone wants to be a part of the PF. I became President not because of money, but patience and humility.”

President Lungu has since told party Secretary General Davies Mwila and Mobilisation Chairman Richard Musukwa to resolve the frictions on the Copperbelt.

There has been friction between Copperbelt PF mobilisation committee chairman Bowman Lusambo and the Nathan Chanda-led party provincial executive. The Chanda executive has been accusing Lusambo of appointing people in his committee who are seeking to be members of parliament on the ruling party ticket.

But during a meeting with party officials in Lufwanyama on Saturday evening, President Lungu said the mobilisation committee had no authority to start choosing who would be adopted. He said the committee should be given clear terms of reference. President Lungu directed the committee to work with elected party structures.

“Your Job is [to] support PF MPs, mayors and councillors because they have a mandate. Don’t start positioning yourself in the name of mobilisation and getting members from the party structures. To those that lost elections at provincial, district and constituency levels, now you are lucky that you have been co-opted in the mobilisation committee,” he said.

“Don’t use this committee to settle scores, we will remove you. But I want to tell you that [the] mobilisation committee should work with structures. It is not the duty of the mobilisation committee to choose or identify candidates in constituencies and wards. It is not the duty of the mobilisation committee to be choosing candidates for 2021, but it is the duty of the structures to recommend to the central committee for possible consideration on the recommended names,” he emphasised.

President Lungu called for unity in the PF and asked members to embrace newcomers. He said organising the party did not require one to have money.

“Let me emphasise the need for team work in order to have more numbers because politics is about numbers. The mobilisation is not about the individual, but the party. Those that lost elections should not take a confrontational approach and start undermining elected officials,” said President Lungu.

“You need to emulate the tolerance of our founding president Mr. Michael Sata. PF is the party of choice and everyone wants to be a part of the PF. I became President not because of money, but patience and humility. God’s time is always the best. The mobilisation committee needs to mobilise outside the party. Mobilisation is an ad hoc committee but structures are seniors as elected officials.”

President Lungu was on a three-day working visit to the Copperbelt where he inspected developmental projects in Masaiti, Mpongwe and Lufwanyama districts.

Source: The Mast.