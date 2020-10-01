President Lungu Announces Privatisation Inquiry Is Coming, Garry Nkombo Should Get Ready To Take Over As HH May Be Jailed For 5 Years

“Time has come to put this matter to rest, all those involved in stealing during privatization will have to answer to the people” – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that he will set up a Commission of Inquiry to help establish illegalities and crimes that were committed during the privatisation process done in 1990s and 2000s.

Speaking when he received a petition signed by over 427,000 citizens demanding for an inquiry into the corrupt theft and criminal activities of consultants during the Privatisation process, President Lungu said time has come to put this matter to rest, all those involved in stealing during privatization will have to answer to the people.

The President said it was evidently clear that certain elements took advantage of the government process to loot, plunder and enrich themselves from state assets. He said there were also long-standing grievances that some workers have never been paid from companies that were liquidated or sold.

This now spells doom for our leader Hichilema who has in the recent weeks been exposed through statements, evidence and revelations by FDD President Edith Nawakwi, Former ZPA Chairman Valentine Chitalu, Former UPND MP Emmanuel Hachipuka and Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba to name a few.

Hichilema himself has said that he is ready to explain his role during the privatisation process, “As HH, I am ready to explain my role in the privatisation exercise for the umpteenth time, in my capacity as a consultant during the process. I can assure my fellow citizens that I never betrayed them in any way. Had I done that; successive governments would have thrown me in jail by now,” Hichilema said.

AS AN AGENT OF THE ZAMBIA PRIVATISATION AGENCY, IF HAKAINDE DID NOT DECLARE INTEREST – AND IT IS PROVEN BY THE INQUIRY – HE WILL BE CONVICTED. IT MAY BE A SMALL ISSUE NOT TO HAVE DECLARED INTEREST BUT CAN CAUSE VERY SERIOUS PROBLEMS FOR HAKAINDE.

This might have happened many years ago but there’s no time bar and Hakainde can potentially lose everything including all his cattle. The inquiry may scrutinise every asset that Hakainde was entrusted to privatize and see if there was any undeclared interest or if he had sold any such assets to himself without declaring interest.

THE 1992 Privatisation Act forbade consultants, advisors and negotiation teams from bidding for State Assets without declaring an interest.

Disclosure of Interests

No member or members of a committee or any employee or consultant of the Agency or the spouse, child, mother, father, brother, sister or a professional business partner as the case may be, of the employee or consultant shall purchase shares unless the sale is by public offer of shares.

Sale of shares to an employee and consultant

Political leaders and public officers shall publicly disclose their intention to bid for the purchase of shares in a state-owned enterprise.

Investors’ Interests

A potential investor shall disclose his bid in a state-owned enterprise, his direct personal interest and his indirect interest, either through share holdings or through a nominee or otherwise, in a State owned enterprise.

A conviction may spell political doom for Hakainde and the UPND. If found guilty Hakainde could go to jail for five (5) years. Hakainde’s candidature would in effect come to an end from such a small issue. And this is why we are calling for Garry Nkombo to get ready to take over leadership of the party. This entire episode was brought on by Hakainde himself when he dared Edith Nawakwi.

Appearing on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview two weeks ago with Grevazio Zulu, Ms Nawakwi singled out opposition Hakainde Hichilema as one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatisation process. She cited the example of the sale of Musio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park as one such example.

SHE DISCLOSED THAT HICHILEMA LITERALLY SOLD THE ENTITY TO HIMSELF USING THE COVER OF SUN INTERNATIONAL HOTELS. SHE STATED THAT EVEN GOOD ACCOUNTANCY PRACTICES DON’T ALLOW AN ADVISOR OR AUDITOR TO BECOME A SHAREHOLDER UNTIL AFTER 10 YEARS.

From her revelations Sun International risks being nationalized on the clear case of corrupt practices in winning the bid, as well as non-declaration of interest by the Privatisation Negotiation Team Chairman, Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia’s privatization programme was done under the IMF/World Bank regulations whose stringent guidelines forbade such acts of corruption as perpetrated by Mr. Hichilema. The stringent guidelines could not allow for a Negotiation Chairman to own massive shares and become Chairman of the assets after advising Government to sell to his company without declaration.

Nawakwi revealed that she personally quizzed Mr. Hichilema in 1997 as Finance Minister, when she pulled him to the side and asked him directly whether the deal he was advocating was genuinely the best when it was the lowest bid. Mr. Hichilema vehemently supported the take over of Hotel Intercontinental by Sun Hotel without declaring that he would gain massive shares and become Chairman. Had Hichilema declared his interests, guidelines would have required that he be relieved and a new team evaluates the process. In fact the guidelines even today would mean the sale be cancelled and the asset be returned to Government.

Nawakwi has further disclosed that she included a rider into the negotiation process that a trust be created for the local community in Livingstone to have shares, which HH cheated that it would be done and later on got all these shares to himself as well. Nawakwi also said Hichilema was the consultant of Anglo America in the sale of the Mines and today his political party had been linked to funding by the same entity.

TIMELINE OF SUN INTERNATIONAL BID AND INCLUSION OF HICHILEMA AS DIRECTOR OF THE HOTEL

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the sale of the Hotel.

23 JULY 1997

Bids for the Purchase of the Hotel are opened and Sun International is one of the 5 listed bidders

11 NOVEMBER 1997

Sun International Zambia Limited is incorporated in Zambia, and Hakainde Hichilema is listed as one of the Directors together with Chief Mukuni

The address on date of incorporation is listed as Mosi -O-Tunya Road, Livingstone.

4 MARCH 1998

Mosi -O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel was offered to Sun International Zambia for the purchase price of $6.5m Dollars.